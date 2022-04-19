INDEPENDENCE – Ruth L. Lynn, 53 years old, of Independence, Iowa, died on Friday, April 15, 2022, at her home.
Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the White Funeral Home in Independence. Her cremated remains will be buried in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Independence.
Mrs. Lynn was born on April 20, 1968, in Independence. She finished her high school education in Waterloo. On June 4, 1994, she and Roger Max Lynn were married in Independence. Mrs. Lynn was a maintenance worker at the Independence McDonald’s restaurant for 15 years.
She is survived by her husband, Roger; three daughters: Maryann Beck and Heather Beck, both of Oelwein, and Cheryl Goins of Quasqueton; and two sons: Richard (Andrea) Lynn of Independence and Randy (Tina) Lynn of Ryan. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and three sisters: July Spece of Independence, and Liza Moreno and Nancy Beck, both of Rock Fall, Ill.
Mrs. Lynn was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Mary Benton.
Condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com. White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements.