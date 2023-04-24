INDEPENDENCE – From unique gifts and accessories to quality decor and fragrances, Kriss McGraw, the owner of S&K Collectibles has worked hard to make her business a staple on Main Street in Independence.
Started in 1995, S&K Collectibles used to offer only items classified as collectibles, but as the times changed, so did the business.
“We are a retailer,” said McGraw. “We used to sell strictly collectible items, now we are into home decor candles and personal care products as well as general giftware. We started with art glass, and we grew from that into a lot of collectible lines like the NFL and NASCAR, but over the years those things have become less popular. So, we have had to change to keep the business growing and growing.”
McGraw says she has always had a passion for owning and operating a business and got her first big taste of owning a business when she and her husband, Steve, became owners together of another business.
“We also own the McGraw’s carpets,” said McGraw, “My husband and I have been business owners for a very long time.”
According to McGraw, she was one of the first female business owners downtown Independence.
“I think, when we started the business there were very few women owning businesses on Main in Independence,” said McGraw. “Now if you ran down the list you would see that most of them are women in business, I think because of that we are very willing to connect with the customers that we serve.”
McGraw says that she has seen a lot of support from not only women in Independence but from all over.
“I think it is amazing,” said McGraw “I don’t mean just our shop, all of us on Main. The community support from women in this town is just awesome. I couldn’t begin to complain about that. The support is not only local, but it extends far out from Independence, a lot of our customers are women. I think that they enjoy shopping in stores owned by women, they like shopping in them and supporting any store in Independence owned by women.
According to McGraw, there were not a lot of challenges against her when she began her business.
“In the beginning getting financing to get started was a bit of a challenge,” said McGraw. “Aside from that, I don’t think we have faced any different ones than anyone else, it is really just a matter of putting your head down and getting to work.”
As for future expansions and goals, McGraw has her eyes on a few new ideas.
“We have a couple of new lines in the works that we are looking at,” said McGraw. “We will be bringing it out in the next few months, but we are always looking for something unique and different that you can’t find anywhere else. I think in terms of goals, one would be to be always bringing in fresh and new things and like all shop owners to be growing our volume every year.”
McGraw adds that those goals and past success would not be possible without the help of her daughter helping to run the business.
“A big part of our success is due in a large way to my daughter Laurie who works here,” said McGraw. “She does all the buying and merchandising and is so passionate about that. She presents everything in a great way to our customers and is a big part of what we do here.
To all the women young or not, looking to start a business, McGraw has some sage advice.
“If I were in the advice-giving business,” said McGraw. “I’d tell any young woman to do her research, get all your facts in order and then just go for it. “