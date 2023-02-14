OELWEIN – Sally A. Ives, 59, of Oelwein, Iowa, died at her home on Thursday, February 9, 2023.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Oelwein, with Rev. David Beckman officiating.
Updated: February 14, 2023 @ 3:25 pm
OELWEIN – Sally A. Ives, 59, of Oelwein, Iowa, died at her home on Thursday, February 9, 2023.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Oelwein, with Rev. David Beckman officiating.
Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 and from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein.
Parish Scripture Service: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Sally Ann Williams was born January 22, 1964 in Oelwein, the daughter of Dale Robert and Alma Fern (Meyer) Williams. She was raised on the family farm north of Maynard and graduated from West Central High School in Maynard in the class of 1982. Sally then attended the Patricia Stevens Finishing School in Omaha, Nebraska. Sally returned to Oelwein where she was a legal secretary at Saur & Johnson Attorneys for several years. Sally was united in marriage to Scott Ronald Ives on July 29, 1989, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Maynard. They settled in Oelwein where they were blessed with two daughters: Shawna and Shannon. In 1997, Sally continued her education at Upper Iowa College in Fayette where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and also her teaching certificate. She then worked as a teacher at the Mental Health Institute in Independence until her retirement in 2013.
Sally was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Rosary Society. When the girls were young, Sally was a Girl Scout Leader and coached basketball, volleyball, and softball. Sally loved going to the Tama Casino and any television documentary on the Kennedy family, the Royals, or the mob. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Sally will be remembered for her outgoing personality.
Sally is survived by her Husband: Scott Ives of Oelwein; two Daughters: Shawna (Jon) Linn of Independence and Shannon (Seth) Mehring of Cedar Rapids; Bonus Daughter: Lesley (Jeremy) Yearous of Oelwein; three Grandchildren: Cullen & Ellie Mehring and Ila Linn; Bonus Grandsons: Aden and Grayson Yearous; Sister: Julie Williams of Oelwein and many Special Cousins.
Sally was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jerry Meyer; and a granddaughter, Charlotte Mehring.
An online obituary is at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
