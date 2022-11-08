Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The Independence Bulletin Journal is proud to present several stories on Veterans. The first is about Philip Brunkhorst from Masonville.

Born in 1946, Philip was one of the first in the Baby Boomer Generation. He grew up on the family farm and studied at Iowa State University. In 1968 he got a letter from President Lyndon B Johnson announcing he had been drafted. He served in the Army from November 1968 to August 1970.

Tags

Trending Food Videos