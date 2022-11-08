The Independence Bulletin Journal is proud to present several stories on Veterans. The first is about Philip Brunkhorst from Masonville.
Born in 1946, Philip was one of the first in the Baby Boomer Generation. He grew up on the family farm and studied at Iowa State University. In 1968 he got a letter from President Lyndon B Johnson announcing he had been drafted. He served in the Army from November 1968 to August 1970.
Because of his eyesight, Philip could not serve in a combat role. His testing showed he should be an MP in the intelligence field.
While waiting for an extensive background check to be completed he spent a lot of time on KP duty.
“We had to peel potatoes from 2 to 11 a.m.,” he said.
After he was vetted and trained, he was assigned to the Raven Rock Mountain Complex (RRMC), also known as Site R or Site Romeo. It is a U.S. military installation with an underground nuclear bunker near Blue Ridge Summit, Pennsylvania, at Raven Rock Mountain that has been called an “underground Pentagon.” The bunker has emergency operations centers for the United States Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. Along with Mount Weather Emergency Operations Center in Virginia and the Cheyenne Mountain Complex in Colorado, it formed the core bunker complexes for the US continuity of government plan during the Cold War to survive a nuclear attack.
Philip’s job was to control access to the facility.
“One day General Westmoreland and the Joint Chiefs showed up,” Philip recalled. “They didn’t have their identity badges, so I didn’t let them in.”
Philip said they were upset, but he checked with the Officer of the Day and was praised for following orders. They came back later with proper credentials.
One of his proudest moments in the service was being selected as Soldier of the Month for doing performing his job correctly. The honor came with an extra day of leave. As they were worked multi day shifts he was able to extend a three day pass into four days.
“I went to Boston and back on $5,” he said.
While in the service he had been to Washington, DC on days off, but he was able to go on the September 21 Cedar Valley Honor Flight. It was special to see the newer memorials and his Guardian for the trip was his daughter Stefanie.
Some of the memorable stops included the memorials for Martin Luther King, Jr., FDR, Vietnam Nurses and the changing of the guard at Arlington Cemetery.
On the way home he was surmised by the ‘Mail Call’ with letters from family, friends, and neighbors.
Upon arrival at the Waterloo Airport he was greeted by his wife Ann, daughter Katie Weigel and her husband Mark and their four kids.
The experience left Philip “tearful” and “stunned.”
“I was happy to be able to make the trip and get a ‘Welcome Home’,” he said. “It was a good time and everyone shared stories and experiences.”
Philip also shared that in 2019 he and other family members were given ‘Quilts of Valor’ for their service. The quilts, 23 of them, were made by Marlene Goetschel and her daughter Mary Culver of Johnsburg, Illinois.