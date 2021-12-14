INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign needs volunteers to ring the bell. The have three locations this year: Fareway, Walmart, and Dollar Fresh.
There are three ways to signup:
1) Click on a link below to see the signup page.
- Walmart: https://signup.com/go/xJCfZfy
- Fareway: https://signup.com/go/oMrgnoX
- Dollar Fresh: https://signup.com/go/QWjgbYA
2) Send a message to the Buchanan County Salvation Army Facebook page via messenger.
3) Call Julie at 319-327-2072.
Sign up as an individual or group. Dress warm or crazy. Sing or dance.
Seventy percent of the money raised in Buchanan County stays in the county to help the needs of individuals and organizations. These needs cannot be met without the help of the many volunteers that take time from their busy schedules to ring the bell and those that stop to drop in a contribution. Check out the Buchanan County Salvation Army Facebook page to learn the ways funds are used and photos of bell ringers.