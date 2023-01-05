INDEPENDENCE – Samuel Tucker Farrell passed away April 22, 2015, after complications from surgery. He was 25.
“He was a funny, loving, bright spot in our lives, and we wanted a way to turn our grief into something good,” said Leah Loeb, Sam’s sister.
The family, led by Sam’s aunt, Kathy Main, started the Sam Farrell Memorial Pool Tournament and Auction in 2016 to be a celebration for his January birthday.
Sam’s signature phrase “IU” became the cause’s motto.
“IU is how he said ‘I love you’,” Loeb said. “I love seeing all the IUs on people’s shirts, masks, and hats when I am out and about. Even going to Walmart and randomly seeing someone in a past year’s shirt with an ‘IU’ over their heart brings a big smile.”
The first year, the event raised $5,300 and donated to River Hills School (Sam had down syndrome and graduated from River Hills in 2011).
Because of the success of the event, both financially and cathartically, the family has continued the annual birthday party/pool tournament/auction with a new selection of a charity or cause.
- 2018 Retrieving Freedom
- 2019 Wildthunder Wildlife Rehab
- 2021 Malek Theatre Foundation
To date they have raised over $41,000.
The 2023 fundraising cause will be Hare’s Pond near Rowley.
“This year we want to support this beautiful property,” said Loeb. “Many locals enjoy this spot for hunting, fishing, hiking, horseback riding, snowmobiling, picnics, family reunions and more! Richard Hare established Hare’s Pond in 1985 as a place for families and neighbors to enjoy the outdoors. In 2015 Hare’s Pond became a 501c3 Nonprofit. The Hare family hopes to continue his dream and want to add an all-inclusive playground! This will make a big impact in small town Iowa!”
The event will be held at The Crowbar, 205 2nd Street NE.
- Pool Tournament Registration / Questions call Stacy Main at 319-961-3881.
- Pool Tournament Sign In – 10 a.m. Start games – 11 a.m.
- Silent Auction 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Live Auction to follow. If you have donations please call: Kathy Brown at 319-961 3952, Leah Loeb at 319-296-5676 or Sam Hare at 319-334-0852.
This is the 8th year for the Sam Farrell Memorial Pool Tournament and Auction.
“Eight years and we are still healing our grief with a big party he would have loved,” said Loeb. “We could not make any of this happen without our tribe! The people who continue to show up and amaze us with your generosity. Whether you buy a shirt, play pool, or come get a birthday present for a cause that deserves some joy– you helped make a difference. We have made a lot of new friends along the way and are so thankful to be spreading the love and watching our community’s dreams come true!”