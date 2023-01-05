Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Sam Farrell Tourney 2022

Helping with the 2022 Sam Farrell Memorial Pool Tournament were (Back row, from left) DeWayne Poo and Chris Bresson; (Middle row, from left) Sara Main, Skyler Main, Axl Poor, Kyrie Poor, Kathy Main, LouAnn Bresson, Diana Farrell, Steve Farrell, and Leah Loeb; (Front row, from left) Tucker Loeb, Lucy Loeb, and Sandy Ohl.

 John Klotzbach Photo

INDEPENDENCE – Samuel Tucker Farrell passed away April 22, 2015, after complications from surgery. He was 25.

“He was a funny, loving, bright spot in our lives, and we wanted a way to turn our grief into something good,” said Leah Loeb, Sam’s sister.

