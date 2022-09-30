Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Rob Sand

Rob Sand, Iowa’s state auditor, held a townhall on Thursday, Sept. 15, at First Ward Park.

 John Klotzbach Photos

INDEPENDENCE – Iowa’s State Auditor Rob Sand visited Independence last September 15 as part of a series of townhall meetings. The gathering was held at First Ward Park, and was attended by several Buchanan County officials, in addition to citizens.

Sand described his office as the “Watchdog” for the people.

