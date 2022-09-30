INDEPENDENCE – Iowa’s State Auditor Rob Sand visited Independence last September 15 as part of a series of townhall meetings. The gathering was held at First Ward Park, and was attended by several Buchanan County officials, in addition to citizens.
Sand described his office as the “Watchdog” for the people.
“It’s better to have a watchdog that barks too much, than not enough,” he said, adding “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”
He also talked about how the Office of Auditor needs to be run as a non-partisan organization. Although there is turnover, he strives to keep the leadership positions filled with people who are Republican, Independents, and Democrats.
“Putting checks on people in positions of power is how we can govern ourselves, he said.”
Sand also advocates for accountability. He would like to see legislation changed to have public officials do jail time, not just reparations, in cases of fraud or theft of public funds. Also any payments from cases such as sexual harassment, should be made by the person and not use taxpayer money.
“There should be consequences for misbehavior,” he said.
Sand also talked briefly about the Fraud Triangle — A model for identifying high risks of fraud highlights three factors that lead to fraud: motivation, opportunity, and rationalization.
Sand also is proponent of recognizing good behavior. He spoke about his “PIE” (Public Innovation and Efficiency) program instituted in 2019. The PIE program provides advice, feedback, and recognition to government entities for their efforts to save taxpayer money through cost-cutting measures provided by the Auditor’s Office. It also collects the entities’ own innovative ideas, known as “PIE recipes” and “PIE charts,” and in turn shares them with other government entities across Iowa. Earlier this year Mississippi State Auditor Shad White announced he was implementing the PIE program.
Sand took time to address questions from the audience including:
- How to handle payments requiring credit cards when department policy is to use a purchase order.
- Supporting non-profit, non-government organizations with public funds.
- How to report government fraud or activity that is against department policy and procedures.
If you have questions or need to report something visit www.auditor.iowa.gov and read the FAQ page or use the online contact form.
