INDEPENDENCE – Iowa’s State Auditor Rob Sand visited with constituents at First Ward Park July 13 as part of a series of townhall meetings.
Sand reiterated his concerns about Governor Reynolds signing Senate File 478. According to previous statements from the Office of State Auditor, “The bill lets state agencies and the Governor work together to hide documents from the auditor and eliminates checks and balances by killing Iowa courts’ ability to review such decisions. It also jeopardizes the state’s bond rating and puts billions of dollars in federal aid for Iowa at risk.”
“We call this the worst pro-corruption bill in Iowa history for a reason. It will allow insiders to play fast and loose with Iowans’ tax dollars because those very same people will be able to deny the Auditor’s Office access to the records necessary to expose them,” said Sand at the time. “As Assistant Attorney General, I prosecuted criminal cases for seven years. This is akin to letting the defendant decide what evidence the judge and jury are allowed to see.”
During the July 13 townhall Sand stated the bill did not apply to local government entities (County, City, School). He also had concerns that an appeal process would not go through the court system, but rather a three-person panel. The panel would comprise of one person from the State Auditor’s Office; one person from the agency being audited; and one person appointed by the Governor.
Sand called it a “stacked deck” and said several auditors, including David Walker from the Regan and George H W Bush administration era, and non-partisan auditor associations agreed it was not a good bill.
“Someone will take advantage of this at some point,” said Sand.
Sand also touched on Education Savings Account (ESA) legislation.
“I am shocked by the lack of oversight,” he said. “It’s not a good idea to take money away from public schools.”
When the law was proposed in January, Sand stated, “Existing law requires public schools to have open meetings, maintain and produce public records, and have elected citizen oversight. They must follow budgeting laws. They must have an annual audit. We learn of waste, fraud, and abuse of tax dollars in part because of these obligations. None of these obligations apply to private schools the same way. This bill won’t change that. Also, this bill provides no rules for how private school use these funds.”
At the townhall Sand stated the only thing private entity that receives ESA funds is required to do is not give a rebate. He said he is also concerned as to why an out-of-state firm, Odyssey, was selected to administer the program.
County Supervisor John Kurtz asked about HF 603. Signed by Governor Reynolds on June 1, the law “allows volunteer firefighters, emergency medical service providers, and reserve peace officers to purchase one set of tires for their personal vehicle each year through the state’s master contract for tires.” This means volunteer first responders can get a discount on tires every three years through the state.
County Supervisor Clayton Ohrt inquired about the current status of the Opioid Settlement. Sand made a few digital inquiries and by the end of the townhall stated the issue was with the State Attorney General and an official statement was forthcoming.
County Supervisor Dawn Vogel inquired about the practice of recognizing or rewarding government employees or volunteers with a meal or event. Sand stated the bottom line of spending public dollars is the ‘public purpose’ of the event.
Sand also discussed his Public Innovations and Efficiencies (PIE) program that encourages government entities and school districts to come up with creative ways to save tax dollars. According to the Office of State Auditor the following local entities participated in 2022:
- Buchanan County Zoning, Floodplain, & Environmental Health
- City of Independence
- City of Quasqueton
- City of Rowley
“No matter how you cut it, Iowa’s taxpayers are getting a bigger piece of the pie,” Sand stated earlier this year. “The savings are baked into the innovative, cost-cutting measures being implemented by every participating city, county, and school district.”
Sand will announce the PIE program winners later this year and hand-deliver a pie to each winning entity.
Report Waste, Fraud, or Abuse
If you have questions or need to report something visit www.auditor.iowa.gov and read the FAQ page or use the online contact form. Other ways to contact the Office of State Auditor include:
- Phone: 515-281-5834
- Fax: 515-281-6518
- Email: info@aos.iowa.gov
- General Office Mailing Address:
Office of Auditor of State
Room 111
State Capitol Building
Des Moines, Iowa 50319