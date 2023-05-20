Douglas Tallamy, in his book “Nature’s Best Hope: A New Approach to Conservation That Starts in Your Yard,” believes that to preserve our wildlife we must begin building corridors of native habitat. Since most land in Iowa is privately owned, the best hope for building a corridor is for homeowners and corporations to dedicate a portion of their yards to native habitat. Bees, birds, and butterflies need plants native to their particular areas for survival.
In Iowa, 86 percent of the land is agricultural. Less than 2 percent is in conservation and recreation lands which are open to the public. Cities, towns, and infrastructure comprise the remaining acreage. Since the state and county parks are small, isolated natural areas, Tallamy believes biological corridors are needed to provide safe travel between the isolated habitat fragments so species can intermingle and increase their populations.
Six years ago, my husband and I moved into a home in a newer subdivision that had nothing but grass planted in the backyard. We wished to attract birds, butterflies, and bees into our yard but we did not want to alienate our neighbors, so we have dedicated just our backyard to a combination of native shrubs, trees and pollinator plants.
We tried to create a design that could fit into urban landscaping. Our first step, with the help of Christina Pillard of Black Earth Landscaping, was to build a GREEN fence around the perimeter of the backyard with several species of shrubs to provide berries for the birds. Intermingled, are a few native trees, a stone walkway, and patio. Native pollinator plants were planted between and in front of the shrubs, around the deck, as well as, along the garage.
We do not use chemicals in the backyard. The clover and dandelions attract butterflies and bees. You cannot dig anywhere without running into an earthworm!
I have documented 28 species of birds, several species of bees and wasps, many species of butterflies. The butterflies include: monarchs, three different types of swallowtails, red admirals, mourning cloaks, sulphers, painted ladies, buckeyes, hummingbird moths, coppers, and others. During the winter and early spring, we do feed the birds.
If you are unable to undertake a project as large as ours, just dedicating a portion of your yard to native pollinator plants and a few native shrubs would be a great help.
About the Author
Elaine Hughes is a Nature Enthusiast. She volunteers at Fontana Park, photographs wildlife, and vacations to nature preserves, wetlands, and Sanibel Island. She also monitors eagle and osprey nests for the DNR and has collected water samples for the Upper Wapsipinicon River Watershed Management Authority.