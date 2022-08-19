INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach Master Gardeners invite the public to participate in their “Scarecrow or Garden People Judging” contest. This will take place at the Independence Farmers’ Market at the Wapsipinicon Mill on Saturday, October 1.
The public will vote for their favorite scarecrows and garden people, and prizes will be awarded to the top-voted entries of each category (youth and adult). Individuals or groups may make entries; for group entries, only one prize will be awarded.
Entries must be of registrant or team’s own design and have at least one garden-related component incorporated into the design. Scarecrows (or garden people) must be delivered to the Farmers’ Market between 8 — 9 a.m. on Saturday, October 1. Scarecrows must be supported by only their own means – no posts will be allowed to be put in the ground at the contest location. At the conclusion of the event, the Master Gardeners ask that entrants are courteous and pick up your scarecrow (or garden people) by noon.
Registration deadline is Monday, September 26. For more information, or to receive a registration form, please contact Brenda Fuller, at 319-334-7161 or bgfuller@iastate.edu.