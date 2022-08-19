Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach Master Gardeners invite the public to participate in their “Scarecrow or Garden People Judging” contest. This will take place at the Independence Farmers’ Market at the Wapsipinicon Mill on Saturday, October 1.

The public will vote for their favorite scarecrows and garden people, and prizes will be awarded to the top-voted entries of each category (youth and adult). Individuals or groups may make entries; for group entries, only one prize will be awarded.

