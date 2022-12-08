Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

(From left) Veteran Carl Scharff is presented a tree of gift cards from American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 President Pam Collison and members JoAnn Dillon and Lynn Schwinghammer.

 Courtesy Photo

INDEPENDENCE – American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 took nominations for Veteran of the Day during November. All nominated Veterans went into a drawing for a tree of gift cards valued at $200.

Veteran Carl Scharff was the lucky winner.

