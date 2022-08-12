Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Council School SRO

Present for the SRO discussion were (from bottom right, clockwise around table) Kathryn Jensen, Susi Lampe, Brian Prusator, Mike O’Loughlin, Ian Kleman (new Jr/Sr High Principal), Gina Trimble, Eric Smith, St John School Principal Jim Gieryng, Marnie Barnett, Charlie McCardle, Superintendent Russ Reiter, Mayor Brad Bleichner (and ICSD Board Member), Tom Huston, Deb Hana, Jen Callahan. Brian Crawford (left on bench) and Police Chief Dave Niedert). Not pictured City Manager Al Roder.

 John Klotzbach Photo

INDEPENDENCE – City of Independence officials, St. John School representatives, and Independence Community School District officials, met Monday, August 8 in a joint session at City Hall to discuss a possible School Resource Officer (SRO) program.

The joint meeting came about after ICSD Board President Eric Smith and ICSD Board Member (and newly elected Independence Mayor) Brad Bleichner had discussions about school safety and the recent state funding made available through the enactment into law of HF 2080, A bill that allows, among other things, entities (e.g., cities and schools) to share the costs of a School Resource Officer. They realized many side discussions were taking place, so they wanted an opportunity to share thoughts with school and city officials in one place.

Trending Food Videos