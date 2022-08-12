INDEPENDENCE – City of Independence officials, St. John School representatives, and Independence Community School District officials, met Monday, August 8 in a joint session at City Hall to discuss a possible School Resource Officer (SRO) program.
The joint meeting came about after ICSD Board President Eric Smith and ICSD Board Member (and newly elected Independence Mayor) Brad Bleichner had discussions about school safety and the recent state funding made available through the enactment into law of HF 2080, A bill that allows, among other things, entities (e.g., cities and schools) to share the costs of a School Resource Officer. They realized many side discussions were taking place, so they wanted an opportunity to share thoughts with school and city officials in one place.
A School Resource Officer duties can be quite varied. Some functions served by the SRO may include: law enforcement officer, public safety specialist, community liaison, problem solver, law-related educator, and positive role model. Independence Police Chief Dave Niedert stressed the importance of the positive role model aspects, but said if a crime is committed the SRO would take a more law-enforcement posture.
While some came to the meeting with pre-conceived ideas about SRO programs, most listened to learn about options and opportunities.
- The City twice previously voted down participating in a SRO program.
- The Independence School Board voted against an SRO program a few years ago when their concerns were not addressed.
- St. John School welcomes the interaction students have with police officers and the extra level of security provided.
- Don’t want to enable the “preschool-to-prison pipeline” scenario where students are pushed out of school through out-of-school suspensions, expulsions and overly-harsh discipline and into the prison system.
- School shootings. Can the presence of an SRO deter someone from attempting something or just deflect it.
- Is an SRO needed when a school has employees that deal with “At-Risk” students?
- The success of an SRO program relies on the entities agreeing and adhering to the job description, the training of the SRO, and the training of the administrators/teachers.
The meeting was just for discussion purposes. Attendees were encouraged to reach out to their constituents for comments.