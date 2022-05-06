INDEPENDENCE – Shalon Frye, School Counselor for Independence Jr/Sr High School recently received a grant from Mental Health/Disability Services of the East Central Region (ECR) through the availability of CARES Act funds.
The grants were made available specifically for expenditures that support students’ social emotional wellbeing and/or brain health support related to the Covid-19 pandemic. In the application for the funds, Frye stated:
“As a staff, we have seen the effects on our students daily of COVID- 19. Many of our kids are feeling increased tension and stress due to family economic struggles. Students are hearing and seeing news programming and conversations daily at home in regards to the pandemic, which is causing increased anxiety and fear. We are seeing developmental delays because students who would normally be seeking outside services for speech, vision, OT and PT are unable to meet or are doing therapy through telehealth. Many families have chosen to suspend such services. This is also what we are seeing in the mental health arena. Many families have stopped seeking counseling as a family or individuals due to lack of face-to-face services. There has been an extreme lack of socialization. Children have not been able to participate in normal extracurricular activities all school year. Programming last summer and throughout the fall, especially for the younger children, was greatly modified or cut for the year. This lack of socialization, exercise, and being outdoors has led to an increase in depression, anxiety, and a lack of healthy coping strategies.”
Thanks to the grant funds, a week of mental health and wellness activities was created.
“Our student council is working hard with our department to make this coming week a good one,” Frye said. “I know our students appreciate it and are looking forward to the activities planned.”
Among the student activities planned:
Monday, May 9
- Student Council will be handing out green ribbons to wear all week for staff and students
- 8:30-10:30 QPR suicide prevention training for 7th grade in the choir room with Alive and Running
- 10:30 9th graders load buses in front of the school for field trip to Speedeez Go-Cart Racing in Cedar Rapids- lunch served there
- Lunch at school: Student council doing Write a Note/Take a Note activity in the lunchroom
Tuesday, May 10
- 8:30-10:30 QPR suicide prevention training for 8th grade in the auditorium with Alive and Running
- 10:30 10th graders load buses in front of the school for field trip to Speedeez Go-Cart Racing in Cedar Rapids- lunch served there
- Lunch at school: Student council doing Write a Note/Take a Note activity in the lunchroom
Wednesday, May 11
- Wear GREEN Wednesday
- 8:30-10:30 QPR suicide prevention training for 9th grade in the auditorium with Alive and Running
- Lunch at school: Student council doing Write a Note/Take a Note activity in the lunchroom
- Wellness Fair during all lunches on Main Street and in the cafeteria. Wellnes Fair activities include:
- Buchanan County Community Services
- Buchanan County ISU Extension
- Child Care Resource and Referral
- Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health
- Department of Human Services
- Parent Share and Support
- Independence Food Pantry
- Abbe Center
- Counseling and Assessment
- Foundation 2
- Full Circle
- Kristin Sherrets- Changing Leaf Counseling
- B and D Services
- Pathways
- Catholic Charities
- The Wellness Center
- Danielle Schares-Holistic Hippie
Thursday, May 12
- 8:30-10:30 QPR suicide prevention training for 10th grade in the auditorium with Alive and Running
- 10:30 11th graders load buses in front of the school for field trip to Speedeez Go-Cart Racing in Cedar Rapids- lunch served there
- Lunch at school: Student council doing Write a Note/Take a Note activity in the lunchroom
Friday, May 13
- 8:30-10:30 QPR suicide prevention training for 11th and 12th grade in the auditorium with Alive and Running
- Lunch at school: Student council doing Write a Note/Take a Note activity in the lunchroom
- School-wide walks (High School 11:20 / Junior High 12:50)
- 1:30-3:30 Student Council Dodge Ball Tournament
- 2:30-3:30 Mental Health Professional Development for staff in the auditorium with Dana Miller from AEA
Mental Health / Suicide Awareness Contacts:
In the event of an emergency, please call 911 or:
Call: National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or Foundation2 Crisis Center at 319-362-2174
Text: Crisis Text Line- Text 4hope to 741741
Tweet: The Lifeline: Twitter- @800273TALK
