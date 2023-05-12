INDEPENDENCE – Twenty-three students from the Schubich Piano Studio performed in recital on Sunday, April 30 at the First Presbyterian Church (FPC) in Independence. Ranging in age from 7 to 15 years old, only one student, Mason Burns, was playing for the first time in public. Most of these students have been studying with Mary for several years.
A teacher with some 45 years’ experience, Mary Schubich is an alum of Wartburg College and holds degrees in Applied Piano and Biology. A former member of Music Teachers National Association, National Federation of Music Teachers, and National Piano Guild, her most important focus is working with her piano class in her home studio in Independence.
Schubich’s studio typically presents three public recitals, the next of which will be October 29 at FPC. She is also on staff at area schools and churches as a pianist/accompanist. She welcomes new students but currently has a short waitlist for placement in her studio. Her hobbies include archery shooting and sewing.
“Teaching the young and the not-so-young is just so incredibly rewarding,” she said. “I’m grateful every single day for the opportunity to work with these fine young people, to collaborate with others, and just make music.”