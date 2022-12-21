Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Jadyn Schultz 122122

2020 Independence High graduate Jadyn Schultz

UPPER IOWA UNIVERSITY announced NSIC (Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) All-Academic honorees from their fall sports. 33 Peacocks earned NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence honors and 19 more that earned NSIC All-Academic Team honors.

Jadyn Schultz, who is a junior track/cross country athlete from Independence (2020 graduate) earned NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence honors.

