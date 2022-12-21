UPPER IOWA UNIVERSITY announced NSIC (Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) All-Academic honorees from their fall sports. 33 Peacocks earned NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence honors and 19 more that earned NSIC All-Academic Team honors.
Jadyn Schultz, who is a junior track/cross country athlete from Independence (2020 graduate) earned NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence honors.
To be eligible for the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence, a student-athlete must have a 3.60 cumulative GPA or higher, while NSIC All-Academic Team members must have a cumulative GPA between 3.20 and 3.59.
Additionally, the student-athlete must be a member of the varsity traveling team and in at least their second year of competition at their current institution. Furthermore, the student-athlete must have completed at least one full academic year at their current institution.
Schultz was also the recipient of the spring 2022 Presidents Team Award given to the highest GPA on the Track and Field team.
Jadyn is the daughter of Bradley and Brandy Schultz of Independence.