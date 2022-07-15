INDEPENDENCE – Local citizen Adam Schweitzer presented fiscal concerns to the City Council at their regular meeting Monday, July 11.
As Schweitzer had requested on July 6 to be on the agenda he was placed under “Petitions From The Public” instead of “Public Comment,” where he was given more time to address the Council. Another benefit of speaking under the “Petitions” portion the Council was also able to ask questions and address his concerns.
Schweitzer asked what organizations were responsible for recent various community celebrations. He was concerned about how tax dollars were authorized and spent, and how City resources were utilized. Without presenting any documentation, he claimed documents requesting event services were filled out fraudulently. He called for transparency.
Schweitzer stated he was pleased with the support he received from City Hall Staff when requesting information, but said he was disrespected while dealing with the Chamber of Commerce. He stated he had also reached out to state level officials for information.
It appeared some of Schweitzer’s frustration came from not knowing what organization produced which event. Also, that some people are a part of multiple organizations.
The apparent events under his immediate consideration were the July 1 shutdown of First Street for the 175th Celebration and the Fourth of July activities in and around Riverwalk Parks.
City Manager Al Roder addressed many of Schweitzer’s questions and concerns.
- The 175th celebration on July 1 (and other events throughout 2022) was developed by a special ad hoc “175th Celebration” committee, of which the Chamber Director was a member and helped facilitate.
- The multi-day July Fourth celebration in Riverwalks Park, including the fireworks, is under the auspices of the Celebrate Indee organization. The July Four Parade is coordinated by the Chamber of Commerce.
- The City Council regularly approves City resources (i.e. Police Dept., Street Dept., Park & Rec., funds) for community events. Individuals requesting similar resources for personal events may be charged a fee.
- The Chamber of Commerce and Celebrate Indee are non-profit organizations separate from the City of Independence.
Schweitzer said he appreciated July Fourth events. When asked what his goal was in coming to the Council, he said he was looking for accountability and transparency. He said he was not looking to sue the City. At the end of the discussion he thanked the Council for their time.
In other Council business:
- A public hearing was set for 5 p.m. July 25, 2022, to discuss the creation of Code Section 69.30 Loading Zones. The initial zone under consideration would be “From the intersection of 1st St E and 4th Ave NE on the east side going north to the first driveway to the east.” Loading zone parking would be limited to ten minutes.
- Council Rules of Procedure were approved. The Rules cover meeting types and times; use of technology; decorum of all participants; rules of debate and interaction with the Council; public hearings; Council actions and voting; and best practices for the Council and Mayor. The Rules of Procedures was an initiative of former Mayor Bob Hill to bring a bit more order, decorum, and understanding to the process of City government.
- A home occupation permit for Etten Vinyl & Graphics, LLC was approved.
- Approved an increase to the standard reimbursement rate for business travel to 62.5 cents per mile as set by the IRS.
- Passed a motion to allow Innovative Ag Services to have a holding tank installed in a new small building for their scale operations.
- Approved HUB to replace Group Services with assisting insurance and other benefit processing offered to employees. There will be no cost differential for the change of service providers.
- Approved an asbestos abatement removal contract with ECCO Midwest, Inc. This is associated with the downtown façade projects.
- Mark Crawford of Crawford Engineering gave updates to the Highway 150 and Nature Trial projects.
The meeting adjourned shortly after 6 p.m.