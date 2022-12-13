JESUP – On October 1, when Chad Scott stepped into the tee box, and looked at Hole 7 on the Jesup golf course, it was merely a thought that he might be the person to hit a hole-in-one worth $25,000.
Keely and Kambry’s Tribe put on a four man best shot golf tournament held at the Jesup Golf and Country Club, headlined later that night by Maddie Poppe on October 1.
Just days before the event, Dunlap Motors of Independence had decided to sponsor Hole 7 in the tournament and place a $25,000 grand prize to whoever could shoot a hole-in-one.
Scott, 41, from Center Point, says he has been golfing for five years now, but wouldn’t call himself good.
“It’s a recreational thing,” said Scott. “I have golfed for the last five years consistently maybe once a month. I wouldn’t consider myself good though by any means.”
Scott joined the four men best shot competition because his wife Allison was on the board for the Keely and Kambry Tribe organization. According to Scott, it also gave him and his buddies a chance to play a round of golf while supporting a good cause.
The prize money was put on Hole 7, over two-thirds of the way through the event, up until that point Scott and his team were playing well.
“We were 2 under at that point,” said Scott. “We were having a decent day, and not playing bad by any means.”
According to Scott, when he made his hole-in-one he couldn’t even think about the money, only the fact that he made a hole-in-one.
“We only had two holes left after that shot but because I made that hole-in-one, I think we had to wait 45 minutes til the next hole,” said Scott. “The next two holes I don’t even remember. I am still in shock that it happened. After that we finished the round and tried to digest what had just happened.”
To this day, Scott still tries to wrap his head around those few minutes of celebration and that what had happened was real.
“It is all so unreal,” said Scott. “Honestly, we had to fill out a bunch of paperwork and I thought they were going to find a way to say it wasn’t legit. I was never worried about the money. I was just shocked I hit a hole-in-one. The money was second to the hole-in-one for sure.”
Scott says he was happy about the money as well of course.
“It was pretty crazy getting the big Happy Gilmore style check,” said Scott. “I even got to drive around with it for a couple of days.”
Scott was more than pleased with the prize and began putting the money into his family and their needs.
“The prize is incredible, it is going to help us with some of the house issues we had last year,” said Scott. “We have three young boys and we have been pushing off filling our twin boys savings accounts. We are going to use the money to catch up their savings accounts and then just hold on to the rest of the money.”
Even before his prize-winning experience Scott planned on continuing to attend Keely and Kambry Tribe events.
“My wife was on the board for a while, so we had gone to a lot of their events, but the organization is great, and they do great work, they help people which is important. It is an organization that we will stay in tune with going forward.
Having had to experience the NICU firsthand for a short amount of time with their first born, the Keely and Kambry Tribe mission to help families in the NICU organization already meant a lot to the Scott family.
“When our first son was born, he was in the NICU for two days, and we can’t imagine what it is like for other families to have extended stays there,” said Scott. “When we go to the Galas, the organization is raising money to help those who are in the NICU for much longer than we were. Plus, when someone has a baby in the NICU it just pulls at your heart so what the organization does is just such a wonderful thing.”
Jade Ewoldt the mother of Keely and Kambry as well as the brains and brawn behind the organization could not believe it when a volunteer told her, only an hour into the golf tournament, that someone had made the $25,000 hole-in-one on Hole 7.
“Instantly I was excited,” said Ewoldt. “In an instant the energy on the course went from happy to everyone celebrating.”
According to Ewoldt, being honest she didn’t think anyone would make a hole-in-one that day but was really hoping someone would.
“So, knowing that this was the first year that I put on an event like this with my volunteers, then having someone sponsor a prize like this, was absolutely incredible,” said Ewoldt. “We were so thankful to work with Dunlap Motors and for them to sponsor that kind of prize. I had no idea anyone would win, we all hoped someone would, it was kind of exciting to think about. But the idea that this happened in a small town in Iowa was so exciting.”
When all was said and done and money finally changed hands after the event, and all the details were finalized, it seemed surreal, Ewoldt says.
“Seeing something that I am so mission driven about being able to give back to someone, especially someone so deserving, was just such a humbling feeling,” said Ewoldt. “Thinking about all the preparation we have going on in the future, we know things like this make a lasting impression on organizations like ours, so we are just very happy to be able to present this to anyone including someone that is right here in Iowa.”