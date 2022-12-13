Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Scott Dunlap 25000

Dunlap Motors and Keely and Kambry Tribe present Chad Scott with a $25,000 dollar check for his hole-in-one. (From left) David Dunlap, Chad Scott, Jade Ewoldt, Cassie Shaffer, and Stephanie Sparks.

 Keely and Kambry’s Tribe Photo

JESUP – On October 1, when Chad Scott stepped into the tee box, and looked at Hole 7 on the Jesup golf course, it was merely a thought that he might be the person to hit a hole-in-one worth $25,000.

Keely and Kambry’s Tribe put on a four man best shot golf tournament held at the Jesup Golf and Country Club, headlined later that night by Maddie Poppe on October 1.

