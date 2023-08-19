INDEPENDENCE – Girl Scout Troop 3060 of Independence worked hard this spring to complete their Bronze Award.
According to Troop leader Jeanne Adams, This award is given to Junior level Girl Scouts in 4th and 5th grade who have completed 20 hours on a community service project.
“After researching non-profit organizations in the county, the troop chose to help Wildthunder,” said Adams.
Wildthunder Wildlife & Animal Rehabilitation & Sanctuary, located at 2584 Henley Avenue, is a 501c3 non-profit organization. Wildthunder is a state federally licensed animal shelter, specializing in injured and medically compromised animals.
The troop visited Wildthunder to learn about the animals, volunteer opportunities, and what is involved to take care of injured animals. While visiting Wildthunder, the troop cleaned out flower beds and planted animal safe flowering plants and mulch. The troop then decided to make fox boxes for Wildthunder. While camping at Fontana Park, the troop learned how to use power tools and clamps to assemble the boxes. The boxes were made out of donated plywood and measured 16x16 inches. The top opened for easy access and holes were cut in the front for the baby foxes to enter the box.
“The girls also partnered with Twisted Energy to raise funds for Wildthunder,” said Adams.
Twisted Energy has multiple tip jars for customers to select a charity of their choice.
“Together they raised $250,” said Adams. “The best moment came when delivering the fox boxes to Wildthunder. The girls showed the boxes to owner, Tracy Belle, and handed her the fundraising check. Tracy was overwhelmed by their generosity and the girls experienced the joy of giving to others.”