JESUP – Boy Scout Troop 95 of the Jesup area will be having their annual burger and tenderloin feed from 4:30 to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 29 at the Boy Scout Pavilion downtown.
Menu sandwich choices are single or double 1/3 pound burgers or a 100 percent homemade tenderloin. All sandwiches include fries and a drink. For the big eaters maybe you’ll want to try to conquer the “Jungle Burger.” It’s a BIG sandwich for sure, with two 1/3 beef patties AND two tenderloins AND a handful of pulled pork AND a big scoop of real sausage gravy AND cheese AND bacon—with fries and a drink of course.
Seating will be available on-site and to- go boxes will be available. The Boy Scout Pavilion is located in the Jesup “Land of Corn Park” on Young Street.