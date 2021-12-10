INDEPENDENCE – Scouts of Pack 75, which includes many Buchanan County communities and Oelwein, held a drive in November for personal care items to be donated to the Independence Area Food Pantry. The Pack has previously used the November meeting as a time for service projects for Veterans, but decided this year to help Veterans and people who use the pantry.
The Scouts delivered 87.5 pounds of personal products and 11.6 pounds of food to the pantry on Tuesday, Dec. 7. Pantry Director Jan Rowlands was very grateful to the Scouts.
Later in the evening the Pack met at City Hall with Independence Council Member (Mayor-Elect) Bob Hill. Hill gave a short tour of the public spaces of City Hall and let the Scouts take a seat on the Council dais.
Hill gave a talk on city government: the organization of departments, the responsibilities of the council and Mayor, and how the city sets project goals and budgets. He also shared a handout on “The Six Pillars of Character,” which are Trustworthiness, Respect, Responsibility, Fairness, Caring, and Citizenship.
Hill said an elected official must take their office seriously and do what’s best for the whole community.
Over his 14 years of being on the council, Hill said he most enjoyed the opportunity to talk with a lot of people. His favorite times have been approving city celebrations like the Fourth of July or, most recently, Jingle on Main. He has always appreciated being able to work together with other officials from the city, school, and county.
As a last bit advice on citizenship to the Scouts, he said, “If you are walking down the sidewalk and see a weed, pull it out.”