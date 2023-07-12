FARLEY – Monday, July 10, 2023: The Independence Mustangs baseball team took a 6-game winning streak into their District quarterfinals game with #1-ranked Western Dubuque on Monday night.
Not the beginning the Mustangs were hoping for as the Bobcats would score 6 times in the first inning en route to a 11-4 defeat of the Mustangs.
Four errors in the first inning culminated into free passes and 6 runs – a deficit the Mustangs just could not overcome, especially against the #1-ranked team in the state in 3A and defending State Champions.
Independence saw the Bobcats lead swell to 10-1 after four innings before the Mustangs got 3 in the 5th-inning to make it 10-4.
Independence pounded out 9 hits and reached base 14 times but could not get any rally going. Senior Mitch Johnson got the Mustangs on the board with a solo shot in the 3rd-inning. Junior Luke Johnson added a 2-run double and freshman Christopher Meyer singled in a run.
Senior Korver Hupke – who came into the game leading the state in ERA – was the unlucky loser in this game, going just 1 inning, allowing the 6 runs, but his defense behind him let him down.
Senior Keegan Palmer came on in relief going the rest of the way and giving up 4 earned runs on 7 hits, striking out 1.
BOX SCORE:Trey Weber 2-4, Christopher Meyer 1-4 RBI, Mitch Johnson 1-4 2RUNS HR ROE, Korver Hupke 1-1 2B RUN 3BB, Samuel Hamilton 0-1, Luke Johnson 1-3 2B 2RBI, Andrew Rottinghaus 0-1, Keegan Palmer 1-3 2B, Kaden Kremer 0-0, Bryce Christian 1-3 2B, Chase Kiler 1-4 RUN ROE, Dawson Fuelling PR, Cael Troutman PR
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Indee 0 0 1 0 3 0 0 4
WD 6 1 1 2 1 0 0 11
The Mustangs lose key seniors in Mitchell Johnson, Korver Hupke, and Keegan Palmer. They will return a lot of young talent including freshman Christopher Meyer and Bryce Christian. Backstop Luke Johnson will return for his senior season along with Trey Weber, Kaden Kremer, and Chase Kiler. Sophomores Samuel Hamilton and Andrew Rottinghaus return for their junior year and should break the starting lineup.