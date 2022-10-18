Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

NORA SPRINGS – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig recently announced that the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship is again offering Choose Iowa Marketing and Promotion grants for 2023. The program matches up to $25,000 per project to help farmers, businesses, and non-profits increase or diversify their agricultural product offerings. Today’s announcement was made during a visit to 2022 Choose Iowa grant awardee Skyview Farms of Nora Springs.

“Iowa farmers have a longstanding tradition of producing high-quality food and Choose Iowa is all about connecting consumers to the great products that Iowans are growing, raising, processing, and marketing every day,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “Choose Iowa grants will provide resources and support for farmers, small businesses, and non-profits to make investments that will assist them with diversifying their product offerings, tapping into new markets, and shortening supply chains. Choose Iowa is a win-win for both Iowa producers and consumers.”

