DES MOINES – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate hosted a ceremony with members of the Legislature and the Iowa Firearms Coalition to commemorate the ratification of the 49th Amendment to the Constitution of the State of Iowa on Friday. The event was held in the Secretary of State’s Office in the Iowa Capitol building.
The ‘Right to Keep and Bear Arms’ Amendment to the Constitution of the State of Iowa was proposed by the 88th General Assembly in 2019 and was readopted by the 89th General Assembly in 2021. On November 8, 2022, the citizens of the State of Iowa voted 748,363 to 399,959 in favor of the amendment’s adoption.