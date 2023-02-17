Jesup Library Logo clear

JESUP – Thanks to Nine Square Feet of West Des Moines, the Jesup Public Library is holding a Seed Swap from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25.

This highly anticipated, multi-location gardening event is FREE, and open to the public in the Jesup Public Library Community Room. An awesome collection of seed varieties — vegetables and herbs, flowers, and native prairie species. Small space selections. Easy-to-grow varieties. Perennial and pollinator-friendly selections. Nine Square Feet is providing each swap location with a great selection of seed varieties just right for your garden.

