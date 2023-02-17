JESUP – Thanks to Nine Square Feet of West Des Moines, the Jesup Public Library is holding a Seed Swap from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25.
This highly anticipated, multi-location gardening event is FREE, and open to the public in the Jesup Public Library Community Room. An awesome collection of seed varieties — vegetables and herbs, flowers, and native prairie species. Small space selections. Easy-to-grow varieties. Perennial and pollinator-friendly selections. Nine Square Feet is providing each swap location with a great selection of seed varieties just right for your garden.
Each adult attendee can choose up to 5 free packets of seed and children (12 and under) can pick 2 free packets of their very own. Bring a gardening buddy or the whole family.
Do you have seed to swap or share? Feel free to bring any seeds you’d like to share with other members of the Jesup Public Library community.
For questions about the Seed Swap at the Jesup Public Library contact: Becky Burke bburke@jesup.lib.ia.us or at 319-827-1533.
Nine Square Feet is a registered 501©3 community organization based in West Des Moines and serving central Iowa. We support the success of a diverse network of backyard food producers by facilitating the sharing of seeds, transplants, and gardening resources. We teach seed-starting methods, transplanting and seed-saving to preserve seed biodiversity. We fight food insecurity by empowering our neighbors to grow more and share. We remove barriers to local food production, reduce food waste through produce sharing and gleaning efforts. We also support community giving gardens, school greenhouse programs and seed libraries. Our biggest event of the year is the annual Plant Swap and Giveaway at the end of April, where swappers bring thousands of lovingly nurtured garden transplants to swap and offer free to the public. Since 2016, we’ve distributed more than 50,000 seed packets and transplants as well as hundreds of pounds of homegrown produce. Through gardening, Nine Square Feed fosters stronger, more connected communities. Visit our Facebook page to learn more.