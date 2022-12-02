Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Buchanan County Cattlemen are seeking contestants to run for Buchanan County Beef Princess. The competition is open to unmarried females who are 16 to 18 years old.

The contestant or her parents must be engaged in the beef industry and a member of the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association.

