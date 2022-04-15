INDEPENDENCE – As part of her 99 County Tour for 2022, Senator Joni Ernst visited Allerton Brewing, the taproom by the river and the new expanded brewing space in the Brick Kitchen building.
Co-Owner Lucas Gray gave Sen Ernst a brief history of the business.
Gray started home brewing as a hobby during college at Iowa State university. After graduating from college, Lucas and his wife Brenna (a local veterinarian) moved to Wisconsin for a year. While there Lucas attended an 8-week course entitled ‘Barley to Barrel’, a program specifically catered to aspiring brewery owners. After the Grays moved to Independence, Lucas got involved with the Independence Brewers Union 334 (a homebrew club), where he met Brandon Mikel. The pair hit it off and looked for a place to brew and sell beers and beverages.
“Independence was a prime area for a brewery,” said Lucas.
Lucas and Brandon were able to rent and start renovations of the building at 110 1st Street East starting in December 2019, just has the Coronavirus pandemic was starting. Local brew enthusiast Pete Gaumer joined the team as well.
Lucas stated that all of the demolition and most of the renovation (except for plumbing and electrical) was done by them. Keep in mind they still had full-time day jobs.
The Allerton Brewing taproom with the brewing tanks in the back and service up front, opened October 2020. They knew the pandemic would keep people out of the business, so they invested in a canner from people to take brews home.
In 2021, Brandon decided to focus on other aspects of his life and sold his ownership to Lucas and Pete. Lucas then left his day job as a financial planner to focus on the business.
Sen Ernst asked if the business was able to take advantage of any of the COVID relief money. Lucas said yes for the first round, but the ‘retention’ funding has not yet been received despite passing the application process.
After hearing the history of the business and some of the challenges of operating a small business during the pandemic, the owners asked if Sen Ernst would care to try some beverages. She stated she is not a big fan of the heavier beers, but instead prefers the ciders. So Pete poured a “Jacked Hard Cider” by Crimson Sunset Cidery of Cascade for her. She and others on the tour also got a taste of another brew.
The tour continued by going up First Street to the Brick Kitchen. In the Brick Kitchen building Allerton Brewing is renting space for expanded production space.
“The visit went very well with Senator Ernst,” said Pete Gaumer. “She did listen to our concerns and talked about the issues with them. She also committed to finding out about delays in programs that could really help small businesses, and not just ours.”
“Due to Canada’s bad barley crop last year and Russia’s unjust war in Ukraine, Allerton Brewing Company in Buchanan County has already seen barley costs increase 25% this year,” said Sen Ernst after the tour. “We have to fix our broken supply chain and help Ukraine win this war.”
Allerton Brewery is working with are groups and businesses and entertainers to create fun events. According to Pete, J. Jeffrey Messerole will be playing at the brewery on Saturday, April 23. They will also continue to host food trucks for Saturdays this summer, the next being Rockin 5K BBQ on Saturday, April 16 and Hungry Charlies on the 23rd.
They will also be hosting another First Sunday Series as part of the City’s dodransbicentennial (175th) anniversary. On Sunday, May 1 local historian Judy Olsen talk about the fires of 1873 and 1874. The event starts at 2 p.m.
For more information on Allerton Brewery Company, follow them on Facebook or visit them online at allertonbeer.com.