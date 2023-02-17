As a representative of Senator Grassley in 18 counties across Northeast and North Central Iowa, one part of my job is to hold traveling office hours in each county. At these meetings I am there to listen to constituents and take opinions about the issues of the day back to the Senator. I am also there to listen and help Iowans with issues regarding federal agencies such as; the Social Security Administration, the VA, the IRS, USDA, State Department, etc.
Senator Grassley believes in listening and diligently serving constituents. However; he cannot get anything for constituents the law does not allow, but he does get responses, many of them favorable.