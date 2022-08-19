INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Senior Center located at 400 5th Ave NE will hosting several weekly events.
Thursdays
Updated: August 19, 2022 @ 3:28 pm
Beginning Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 1:30 pm and every Thursday thereafter will be a Card Bingo game. One dollar admission to play and everyone is welcome. This is a newer game and worth checking out, bring nickels, dimes, and quarters. We will have change on hand.
Fridays
Beginning Friday, August 26 at 1:30 p.m., and every Friday thereafter, Five Hundred Card Games will be played. The price is $2 and the pot will be split 50 percent to the afternoons winner and the rest to the Senior Center. Everyone is welcome, more people make for larger pots!
Mondays
Beginning Monday, August 29 at 1:30 p.m., and every Monday thereafter, Euchre Card Games will be played. The price is $2 and the pot is split 50 percent to the afternoons winner and 50 percent to the Senior Center to pay for utilities. Everyone is welcome, more people make for larger pots!!
Sunday, September 11
The Council on Aging is hosting an Ice Cream Social from 2 to 4 p.m. Mick Staebell will entertain with delightful melodies and singing. Machine and soft serve ice cream will be provided by the Buchanan County Dairy Producers. The event is a free will donation with the proceeds used for plumbing, utilities and ongoing inside building maintenance. Additionally, there is going to be a 50/50 raffle with the proceeds going to a lucky winner. Everyone is welcome!
