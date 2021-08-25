Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

We regret that some stats were left out of last Saturday's paper.  Here are the stats in their entirety

2021 Senior Interclub Final Results:

Super Seniors in Bold

  
     
      HOST   TEAMS   
Hickory Grove:  3 Elms Jesup   
Larry Lewis & Brad Schmitt 7373  
Jeff Heitland & Tom Schiltz 6475  
Jerry Marlow & Tim Weber  64   
Jerry Marlow & Curt Solsma  68  
    128141269 
Paul Gray & Jim Grimm 6568  
L. Cantrell & Dave Scheffert 7166  
D. DeHaven & Steve Sanders 6371  
    128134262531
        
        
Pin Oak:       
Bob Marsh & Roger Erickson  6969  
Tom Fetter & Jeff Larson 6669  
Krieth Young & Gary Spellerberg 7374  
    135138273 
Gary Dunn & Joe Wiewel 6969  
(T)Gordy Goettsch & Ken Burns 71  
(W)Al Cook & Ken Burns 69   
Gary Grimm & & Bill Decker 6871  
    137140277550
        
        
Jesup:       
Clyde Schmit & Tony Kennecott 6768  
Fritz Kies & Ray Harris  6869  
Gene Schmidt & Rod Elson 7074  
    135137272 
Denny Decker & Dave Rousslow7469  
Jerry Pint & Don Shatzer 7276  
Leroy Westemeier & Dan Fox  7579  
    146145291563
        
        
   
        
        
        
        
Buffalo Creek:      
Mike Stafford & Brett Heiserman6870  
Lowell Ewalt & Chuck Mazur 6877  
Rich Gergeson & John Evers 7476  
    136146282 
Dave Nelson & Pete Peterson 6570  
Phil Steffen & Fred Smith  7477  
Craig Cameron & Jim Brace  7176  
    136146282564
        
        
Three Elms:      
Mark Penne & Mike Krall 6869  
Larry Johnson & Craig Coffeman7484  
Buzz Shannon & John Jack/Tim Nelson7685  
    142153295 
Tom Magner & Don Mumm 7077  
Tom Ciesielski & Tim Darland 6674  
(T)Dave Iverson & Ron Curry  76  
(W)Dave Iverson & Ray Walton 74   
    136150286581
        
        
River Ridge:      
Bob Hanna & Steve Esch 6877  
Stever Marlow & Mike Ungs 6974  
(T)Neil Rathburn & Rick Moser 74   
(W)Mike Holle & Greg Lobin  79  
    137151288 
Jim Blin & Duane Gates 7573  
Brooks Burkhart & Paul Paisley 7374  
Mike Ferreter & Doug Hand 7874  
    148147295582

