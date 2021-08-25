We regret that some stats were left out of last Saturday's paper. Here are the stats in their entirety
2021 Senior Interclub Final Results:
Super Seniors in Bold
|HOST TEAMS
|Hickory Grove:
|3 Elms
|Jesup
|Larry Lewis & Brad Schmitt
|73
|73
|Jeff Heitland & Tom Schiltz
|64
|75
|Jerry Marlow & Tim Weber
|64
|Jerry Marlow & Curt Solsma
|68
|128
|141
|269
|Paul Gray & Jim Grimm
|65
|68
|L. Cantrell & Dave Scheffert
|71
|66
|D. DeHaven & Steve Sanders
|63
|71
|128
|134
|262
|531
|Pin Oak:
|Bob Marsh & Roger Erickson
|69
|69
|Tom Fetter & Jeff Larson
|66
|69
|Krieth Young & Gary Spellerberg
|73
|74
|135
|138
|273
|Gary Dunn & Joe Wiewel
|69
|69
|(T)Gordy Goettsch & Ken Burns
|71
|(W)Al Cook & Ken Burns
|69
|Gary Grimm & & Bill Decker
|68
|71
|137
|140
|277
|550
|Jesup:
|Clyde Schmit & Tony Kennecott
|67
|68
|Fritz Kies & Ray Harris
|68
|69
|Gene Schmidt & Rod Elson
|70
|74
|135
|137
|272
|Denny Decker & Dave Rousslow
|74
|69
|Jerry Pint & Don Shatzer
|72
|76
|Leroy Westemeier & Dan Fox
|75
|79
|146
|145
|291
|563
|Buffalo Creek:
|Mike Stafford & Brett Heiserman
|68
|70
|Lowell Ewalt & Chuck Mazur
|68
|77
|Rich Gergeson & John Evers
|74
|76
|136
|146
|282
|Dave Nelson & Pete Peterson
|65
|70
|Phil Steffen & Fred Smith
|74
|77
|Craig Cameron & Jim Brace
|71
|76
|136
|146
|282
|564
|Three Elms:
|Mark Penne & Mike Krall
|68
|69
|Larry Johnson & Craig Coffeman
|74
|84
|Buzz Shannon & John Jack/Tim Nelson
|76
|85
|142
|153
|295
|Tom Magner & Don Mumm
|70
|77
|Tom Ciesielski & Tim Darland
|66
|74
|(T)Dave Iverson & Ron Curry
|76
|(W)Dave Iverson & Ray Walton
|74
|136
|150
|286
|581
|River Ridge:
|Bob Hanna & Steve Esch
|68
|77
|Stever Marlow & Mike Ungs
|69
|74
|(T)Neil Rathburn & Rick Moser
|74
|(W)Mike Holle & Greg Lobin
|79
|137
|151
|288
|Jim Blin & Duane Gates
|75
|73
|Brooks Burkhart & Paul Paisley
|73
|74
|Mike Ferreter & Doug Hand
|78
|74
|148
|147
|295
|582
