The Independence Federated Garden Club recognizes the one thing all residents of Buchanan County have in common this year. That is the extensive drought conditions and excessive heat making outdoor chores a huge challenge. So it was with great pride to have been able to ‘plant’ the Yard of the Month sign at the residence of Dr. Dan Kegler and wife Vicki, who reside at 1114 3rd Street NE in Independence.
Dan guesses that he has been transforming the area for some 30 – 35 years. During this time Vicki has always supported him but has been quick to give Dan all of the credit. Lucky gal for his work has created a gorgeous landscape that surrounds the east, north and west sides of their home.
His patience and imagination have resulted in an inviting path amongst the mature trees surrounded by some 80 to 100 Hostas in lush beds that are embraced by flowering annual plants, grasses and handsome statuary.
He gave careful consideration before attempting to name a favorite Hosta and chose “On Stage” and “Liberty.”
“Unfortunately, most of them are being forced to die back early as a result of the changes in our weather,” he said.
It seems we are going to have to give some serious thought to our gardening norms of the past to adapt for the future. Thankfully they have a lovely babbling fountain on the back deck creating a calm and welcoming atmosphere to share the scene after a hard day’s work.
If you’ve never driven by, or even if you have, be sure to take the time to admire their treasure that certainly adds beauty beyond measure.