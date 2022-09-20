Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Septic Smart Week

INDEPENDENCE – Chad Beatty, Buchanan County Zoning, Floodplain, and Environmental Health Administrator, is reminding the public to be Septic Smart.

Septic Smart Week is an annual event that occurs the third week of September. This year Septic Smart Week is celebrating its 10th Anniversary.

