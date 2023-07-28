Independence, IA (50644)

Today

Strong thunderstorms likely. High around 95F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 67F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 3 to 5 inches of rain expected.