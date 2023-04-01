INDEPENDENCE – Two firefighters were honored for their long service to the Independence Fire Service at the March 27 City Council meeting.
Independence Fire Chief Blake Hayward stepped up to the podium and addressed the council before presenting awards to Firefighter Roger Kremer and Lieutenant John Butler.
Firefighter Roger Kremer joined the Independence Fire Department in July of 1993. He was being honored for 29 years of service. He is retiring as a full-time driver, a position he has held since 2005.
“Roger has been a great asset to our department,” said Chief Hayward. “He is well known throughout the county and served on the Quad County Fire Association and will continue to serve on the Buchanan County Honor Guard. He is a great role model for the department.”
Lieutenant John Butler was honored for 30 year’s service, so far. He joined the department on April 13, 1993. He has served as a firefighter and earned the designation of Lieutenant. He is taking over Kremer’s position as a full-time driver.
“Although John has served 30 years you will never hear him say he knows it all or pass on a training opportunity,” said Chief Hayward. ““Like Roger, they both have been instrumental in helping our department to continue to grow as a group. Their experience and passion in the fire service has inspired several of us over the years.”
After Chief Hayward present service plaques, Roger Carr, VP of Iowa Fire Association stepped forward to also commemorate the occasion. Firefighter Carr spoke about knowing both Kremer and Butler for 30 years and leading drills.
Friday, March 31 was Firefighter Roger Kremer last day. The community was invited to the fire station to greet Kremer, wish him well, and reminisce. In retirement Kremer says he will keep active with biking, kayaking, “try-athalons,” and serve on the Buchanan County Honor Guard for firefighter funerals and special occasions.