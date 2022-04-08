I applaud the House of Representatives for passing the Affordable Insulin Now Act, capping out-of-pocket insulin costs at $35 per month for Iowans.
While the bill passed with a bipartisan majority thanks to Iowa Democrats and Republicans, my opponent, Rep. Ashley Hinson, voted no, choosing to protect the profits of her drug company campaign donors rather than working to lower costs for Iowans.
Type 1 diabetes is an auto-immune disease which causes the pancreas to not produce insulin. For nearly 2 million Americans, insulin is a matter of life or death.
Currently, three pharmaceutical manufacturers dominate 95% of the insulin market and can manufacture and price a full year’s supply of insulin at $133 per patient, versus the
$12,000 currently paid per patient–and still make a profit.It’s time to act on this type of price gouging that’s costing Iowans their lives.
Rep. Hinson claims to understand this problem, as she’s been telling Iowans that she’ll work to reduce costs. Yet when she had the opportunity to back up her words with real action, she was nowhere to be found, proving that she doesn’t truly understand the challenges Iowa families face.
Prescription drug prices in the United States are simply too high, we pay on average 2.5 times higher prices than similar countries. In Congress, I will support legislation that allows Medicare to negotiate drug prices and other common-sense reforms that can lower costs for Iowa families.
About the Author
Senator Liz Mathis was elected to the Iowa State Senate in 2011, representing parts of Linn County. Mathis was a journalist for 27 years, held a teaching position at Wartburg College and worked at Four Oaks, a children’s mental and behavioral health agency. Mathis is running for Congress in the 2nd Congressional District.