The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office received a $1,500 donation for our UAS (Drone) Program from the City of Hazleton in March 2022.
The Sheriff’s Office utilizes the Drone Program for a multitude of incidents such as Search and Rescue, Fleeing Persons, Motor Vehicle Accidents, Search Warrants, Natural Disasters, and other circumstances as needed. Our current drone has FLIR (thermal imaging) technology as well as standard camera functionality with the plan to add a second drone to the program in the near future.
“This contribution demonstrates a commitment to service and protection for the citizens of Hazleton and Buchanan County by the City of Hazleton and the Hazleton City Council,” said Sheriff Scott Buzynski. “We truly appreciate the support.”