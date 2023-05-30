The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was awarded a $20,000 grant from the Buchanan County Community Foundation during the 2022 Grant Cycle. Grants are awarded through BCCF’s competitive grant process to projects in the program areas of arts and culture, community betterment, education and youth development, environment and animal welfare, health and human service. The Sheriff’s Office was one of two grant recipients under the Health category, with funds received to be used for the purchase of a Cardiac Monitor for the Rescue 10 Program.
The Sheriff’s Office also received donations from several other entities including Bank Iowa, Buchanan County EMS Association, Burco Sales, Inc., East-Central Iowa REC, Wapsie Valley Creamery, Wieland & Sons Lumber Co., Victoria Keegan, John Lappe, Pam & Mike Ratchford (in memory of David Fangman), Stephen and Marjorie Riley, Kathy Smith (in memory of Sgt. Jim Smith), Chris & Lisa Walter and Herb & Carol Walter.
With the funds raised, the Sheriff’s Office purchased a Zoll Cardiac Monitor in March 2023 to be used in the Rescue 10 Program. “We are overly grateful for the funding from the Buchanan County Community Foundation and our other donors in support of this project” said Rescue 10 Coordinator Dan Walter. “This was a large undertaking as far as funding goes, but we’ve successfully completed our $35,000 goal.” The purchase of a cardiac monitor allows Rescue 10, which is currently licensed and running as a non-transport BLS (Basic Life Support) service through the Iowa Bureau of Emergency and Trauma Services, to move up to the ALS (Advanced Life Support) level.
Rescue 10, which responds to and supplements rural EMS calls, has assisted in multiple different emergency calls such as lift assists, breathing problems, burns, seizures, falls, cardiac (heart) problems, overdose, traumatic injuries, unconscious/fainting, motor vehicle accidents and other medical calls.
2022 was the first full year for Rescue 10. Throughout this first year, EMS/Rescue Deputies (Deputy/Paramedic Dan Walter, Deputy/EMT Mitch Franck, and Deputy/EMT Cory Hartmann) assisted on 147 medical calls. On 60 of those calls, they were the primary emergency medical care provider until ambulance arrival. Rescue 10 Deputies pride themselves on providing quick and effective emergency medical interventions and continuing to work and train with their First Responder and Ambulance partners to ensure Buchanan County is receiving the best EMS care possible.