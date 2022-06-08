On Wednesday, June 01, 2022 at approximately 9:40 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Douglas Michael Hogan, Jr., 34, of Waterloo. Hogan was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation and was taken into custody from the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
On Saturday, June 04, 2022 at approximately 12:20 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Anthony Wayne Pirtle, 49, of Lamont. Pirtle was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.