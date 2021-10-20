Independence — Shirlee D. Rathbun, 90 years old, of Independence, IA, died peacefully at her home on Monday, October 11, 2021.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. — Saturday, October 16, 2021, at the First Presbyterian Church, Independence with burial to follow at Wilson Cemetery, Independence. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. — 11:00 a.m. Saturday, at the church.
Memorials will be directed to the 4-H Foundation.
Shirlee Delight Cooper was born February 19, 1931, at home in rural Freemont, IA, the daughter of Donald Ellsworth Cooper and Corinne (Moore) Cooper. She graduated from Gibson High School with the class of 1949. She went on to graduate from the Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls, IA, with a degree in Home Economics. On July 31, 1954, she was united in marriage to Herbert Iver Rathbun in Gibson, IA. The couple made their home in Independence where they raised their family and farmed. He preceded her in death in 1969. Shirlee became a Home Economics teacher for the Independence Community School District and eventually went back to the University of Northern Iowa and earned her Library Science degree. She then became a librarian for the school district and retired in 1996.
Shirlee was very involved in the community. She was a Girl Scout leader and an active member of the First Presbyterian Church.
Shirlee is survived by two sons, Douglas (Janel) Rathbun and Neil Rathbun, all of Independence, IA; one daughter, Kellee Rathbun of Grapeland, TX; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren; one brother, Bill (Rose) Cooper of Gibson, IA; two sisters, Wilene (Pierce) Cornelius of Bend, OR, Gwen Hall of Las Vegas, NV; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and one granddaughter, Taylor Rathbun.