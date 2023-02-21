WINTHROP – Shirley A. DeGreif, 86, of Winthrop, Iowa, died peacefully at home on Thursday evening, February 16, 2023.
Funeral Service was 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at the Church of Christ United with Rev. Vicki Engelmann officiating.
Visitation was 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Homes, Winthrop and for one hour before the service at the church on Tuesday.
Interment: Fairview Cemetery, Winthrop, Iowa.
Condolences may be directed to: 2713 220th Street, Winthrop, Iowa 50682.
Shirley Ann McClain was born November 4, 1936, in Fayette County, Iowa, the middle child of eleven, the daughter of Elmer Samuel and Irene Pauline (Schmidt) McClain. She grew up on a farm near Maynard and graduated from Maynard High School in the class of 1954. Shirley worked as a switchboard operator for Bell Telephone for two years. Shirley was united in marriage to Eldon Casper DeGreif on June 16, 1957, in Oelwein, Iowa. Eldon, a father of two, and Shirley moved to the farm west of Winthrop where they raised eight children of their own.
Shirley was a member of Church of Christ United and was active in the Women’s Fellowship group. She enjoyed reading, sewing, crocheting, canning, genealogy, playing cards and board games and spending time with her family.
Shirley is survived by her six Children: Evelyn (Les) King of Independence, Dean DeGreif of Des Moines, Laura (Mike) Rankin Wheat Ridge, Colorado, Frederick DeGreif of Wadena, Debra (Eric) Dunsmoor of Prairie du Chien, Wis., and Jennifer DeGreif of Winthrop; Step-Son Larry (Nancy) DeGreif of Lakeside, Calif.; Step-Daughter Mary Freeland of Strawberry Point; Son-In-Law: Mike Halbirt of Phoenix, Ariz.; 22 Grandchildren; 27 Great Grandchildren; eight Great Great Grandchildren; three Brothers: Alfred McClain of Oelwein; Richard McClain of Ill., and Paul (Karen) McClain of Newhall; three Sisters: Bonnie (Ron) Inman of Mason City, Nancy (Larry) DeGreif of Lakeside, Calif. and Dorothy (Bob) Gee of Hiawatha; two Sisters-In-Law: Mary Lou McClain of Oelwein and Luella McClain of Fairbank; and many other relatives and friends.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eldon, on July 1, 1997; two sons: Andrew and George; daughter, Beverly; grandson, Christopher; sister, Ruth Diercks; three brothers: Robert McClain, John McClain and Donald McClain; six sisters-in-law and five brothers-in-law.
