INDEPENDENCE – Shirley A. Dunstan, 87, of Oelwein, Iowa, died on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence. Inurnment will be held at the Wilson Cemetery following the service on Wednesday. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the service on Wednesday. A luncheon will be announced at the service.
Shirley was born on March 18, 1936, in Oelwein, the daughter of Don and Neva Folsom.
In 1954, she married Joe Hicks, and they lived for a short time in Stanley and Hazleton, before making Oelwein their longtime home. They later divorced.
She later married Paul J. Dunstan and they made their home together in Independence. Paul passed away in 2001 and Shirley moved back to Oelwein later that year.
She is survived by two children; a sister, Bobbie Toburen, Oelwein; and a brother, Jim Folsom, Oelwein.
Shirley is preceded in death by her parents Don and Neva Folsom; her husband, Paul Dunstan; a son, Jeff Hicks; and two sisters, Donna Rohrick, and Kay Hufford.
Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence is assisting the family.