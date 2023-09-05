LUBBOCK, Texas – Shirley Rae Hardin, born of Albert and Freda Pech on November 22, 1936, died on Thursday, August 24, 2023, surrounded by her children.
One of four redheads in a family of five kids, Shirley grew up on the Pech family farm in Lamont, Iowa. She, her sister Joyce, and cousin Bev Parker formed a little trio full of fun and mischief. Shirley was always a straight-A student; organized and tidy. She also played basketball and softball in high school and had many life-long friends from her days at Iowa State Teachers College.
After receiving her teaching certification, Shirley started her first classroom assignment in Albion, Iowa, where she met her life partner (then assistant principle) Donald Howard Hardin, and the pair married in 1956. From 1962 until 1992 the couple raised their family of three children in El Paso, Texas, where Don was a professor at University of Texas El Paso and she completed her Bachelor’s degree.
Shirley loved teaching at Headstart and then kindergarten at United Presbyterian Church preschool, but her main focus was her friends and her family. She made a beautiful home, won many trophies on the Leo’s bowling team, served a term as President of the Faculty Women’s Association, played bridge and spent time with friends and neighbors. Shirley was well known for her excellent meals and for making guests feel comfortable. She was the best grandma in the world; always excited to spend time with Mary, Lori, and Tom’s kids and to provide support and relief for the parents.
Shirley and Don retired to Stevensville, Montana in 1992, where they reconnected with old friends and made many new ones. In their elder years, Don and Shirley moved to Lubbock, Texas, residing in a home on son Tom’s property designed by their architect daughter, Mary. Don passed away in 2020, so Shirley was happy to have family around her.
Shirley faced the adversity of a Parkinson’s diagnosis. The last three years of her life were spent in the memory care unit at the South Plains Legacy, where her presence lit up the lives of her dedicated caretakers, earning her a special place in their hearts.
Shirley’s passing leaves a void that can’t be filled. She is mourned by her children, Mary Hardin, Lori Holdread (Doug), and Tom Hardin (Marisa); grandchildren, Amiel Evans (Ari) and Hillary Eckles (Cory), Lindsay Evans (Russell), Marshal Downs (Jeanie), Haley Victoria Cleveland (Hunter), Nico Hardin, Isabella Hardin, along with great-grandchildren Emerson, Juniper, Ivy and Tatum.