Local author Sheri Smith Shonk has called Independence, Iowa home for fourteen years. Her name may be familiar to some of you as she’s written a monthly column for the Independence Area Food Pantry for the last two years. Sheri is also the director of the Independence Area Writer’s Group hosted by the Independence Public Library.
She has gathered many roles along the way. Follower of Jesus, wife, mother of ten, grandmother, nurse, freelance writer, speaker, mentor and friend to name just a few. Born and raised on a small dairy farm in north central California, she enjoys reading, writing, meeting new people, loving others as Jesus would, and spending time with her family.
Three years ago she made the decision to leave full-time nursing and followed her dream to write stories of hope, filled with flawed people who encounter the grace of God and experience His redemption and restoration. Her first book, Dancing On, was released in March 2022 and can be found on Amazon.
“Dancing On takes readers on a journey of grief, new life, and learning to trust God to work all things for our good. Sadie Welch loses her husband of five month just days after his deployment to Afghanistan. Shortly after his death she discovers that she is expecting their first child. While grappling with grief and morning sickness, Sadie loses her beloved grandmother, the last of her family.
Weeks away from delivery, Sadie makes the move to Owens Valley, Missouri to move into her grandmother’s home, taking a job teaching English for the upcoming school year. A second chance at love in the form of rancher Dusty James, both surprises and gives her hope as she allows God to heal her heart. Will she finally have the life and family she always wanted or will tragedy strike a second time? Is she strong enough to take another chance or will fear keep her from allowing God to turn ashes to beauty in her life? Walk with Sadie as she works through her grief into new grace and love.”
Book two in the Houses of Hope series is set to be released on July 31st and is now available on Amazon for pre-sale.
To Sing a New Song introduces us to Jillian James, continuing the James family story in Owens Valley, Missouri and the surrounding area.
“Jillian James had a gift. Her voice led her to places she thought she wanted to go, drove her to make life changing choices and cost her almost everything. After nearly losing her life in a devastating fire, Jillian instead finds forgiveness, love and a new song in the arms of firefighter Marcus McBride. Follow her journey from broken to healed in the story of God’s redemptive grace over addiction, shattered dreams and broken promises.”
For more information on Sheri and her upcoming books, she can be found on these platforms.
Twitter @ShonkG