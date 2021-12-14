DES MOINES – With the theme of “Partners in Progress,” the Iowa Association of Electric Cooperatives (IAEC) conducted its 2021 Annual Meeting at the Sheraton West Des Moines Conference Center on December 2 and 3 with more than 350 registered attendees. Board directors and employees from Iowa’s locally owned electric cooperatives received informative updates from IAEC Board President Steve Seidl (pictured) and IAEC Executive Vice President and General Manager Chuck Soderberg.
During the meeting the IAEC Board thanked three retiring directors, including Don Shonka of Independence, for their leadership and service to Iowa’s electric cooperatives. They were presented with commemorative gifts during the business meeting in recognition of their service.
According to Lisa Franck, Manager of Communications for East-Central Iowa Rural Electric Cooperative, Shonka has been serving as a director for East-Central Iowa REC since June of 2006, and has been a member of the cooperative since 1968.
Erin Campbell, Director of Communications for Iowa Association of Electric Cooperatives shared his official IAEC biography: After serving in the US Marine Corps for nine years, Don and his bride of 60 years, Lorene, raised their four sons on the family farm outside of Independence. Don joined the ECI REC Board of Directors in 2006 and served three 3-year terms on the Iowa Association of Electric Cooperatives Board, where he held the seat of VP. Don earned his Credentialed Cooperative Director and Director Gold Certificates and completed the Board Leadership Program in 2010. Don currently serves as a Buchanan County Supervisor and is or has been actively involved with the following organizations: St John’s Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, Buchanan County Fair Board, Independence Rotary, and Buchanan County Wildlife Association. In his spare time, he enjoys bowling, fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family and 13 grandchildren.
