INDEPENDENCE – Williamsburg and South Tama were in town on Monday night for a WaMaC triangular.
The Independence Mustangs girls golf team were short-handed for various reasons and could not field a varsity team, therefore did not post a varsity team score.
But the girls that were in attendance battled with senior Brynn Bonefas posting a respectable 55.
“Great night for a golf meet weatherwise;” said Head Coach Joe Dinger, “Brynn had a nice opening meet of the season; she was not happy with her putting, which cost her several strokes but is also something that is easily rectified.”
Varsity Team Scores:
Williamsburg 204
Independence No Team Score
South Tama No Team Score
JV Team Scores:
Williamsburg 229
Independence 322
South Tama No Team Score
Independence JV: Reese Ridenour 78, Sydney Schroeder 79, Alexa Rosburg 81, Carlie Kilby 84, Olivia Maurer 87, Rumor Ridenour 90.
The remainder of the team tonight made their high school golf debuts (and in some cases played their first round of golf ever).
“We are young and inexperienced,” added Dinger, “but we will grow as the season continues.”
The girls will be at Marion on Thursday at Gardner Golf Course.