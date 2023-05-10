INDEPENDENCE – Friday, May 5, 2023: The Independence Mustangs girls tennis team moves to 8-2 on the season after an impressive 8-1 win over the Union Community Knights last Friday night.
This was impressive because the Mustangs are playing without two regulars in Keely Post and Aly Sill, both who are injured. Post withdrew from her singles match.
“Luckily our team has good depth and were able to still get a team win,” said Head Coach David Morkel.
#6 player, junior Lauren Patton did a nice job filling in for Aly Sill dominating her opponent 8-1.
#2 player, junior Marie Gorman played well in her match winning 8-2. #3 player, senior Brooklyn Williamson and #4 player, junior Leah House both won their singles matches decisively 8-2. #5 player, senior Emily Erdelt blanked her opponent 8-0.
With Post sitting out the doubles competition, senior Cora Nabholz stepped in on short notice and played at #3 varsity doubles. Nabholz teamed up with Lauren Patton and had a good win 8-5 in doubles.
#1 Doubles Gorman/Williamson playing together for the first time this year and played well together winning 8-3. #2 doubles House/Erdelt dominated their match 8-1.
Coach Morkel added, “We are hopeful that Post and Sill will be able to compete for the postseason.”
SINGLES:
1 Keely Post vs. Miya Uchiyama-Hansen 0W-0R
2 Marie Gorman over Ellie Keegan 8-3
3 Brooklyn Wiliamson over Allison Timmer 8-2
4 Leah House over Sophya Taylor 8-2
5 Emily Erdelt over Isabella Marvets 8-0
6 Lauren Patton over Olivia Hanson 8-1
DOUBLES:
1 Marie Gorman/Brooklyn Wiliamson over Uchiyama-Hansen/Keegan 8-3
2 Leah House/Emily Erdelt over Timmer/Taylor 8-1
3 Lauren Patton/Cora Nabholz vs. Marvets/Hanson 8-5
The Mustangs ended their regular season with an 8-2 record. They will head to Mount Vernon today for the Individual Regionals.
In singles and doubles the top two players in each 16 person bracket will qualify for State.