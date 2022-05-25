DES MOINES — He stood at the top of the shot put circle. A number was read out, and Jesup senior Carson Lienau pumped his arms and let out a yell.
He was again the Class 2A state shot put champion.
South Hamilton’s Austin Busch put his sixth and final shot of the day Thursday afternoon, and he hit 58 feet, 8.5 inches. It was an inch behind Lienau’s best throw of the day, a 58-9.5 heave as a third preliminary throw.
“Busch is a really great thrower. I thought (Busch went) 59-5, 59-6 on that last throw,” Lienau said. “I can’t believe it. When (the official) said, ‘58’ I was like, ‘Oh.’ And when he finished it with ‘58-8’ my heart dropped.
“It was awesome. I’ll never forget that moment.”
Busch’s near miss allowed Lienau to throw freely. The J-Hawk put forth his third foul of the finals in front of his future University of Northern Iowa throws coaches. It didn’t matter. The 58-9.5 earned him his second straight championship with this implement after a throwing sequence of 56-5, 58-8.25 and 58-8.5 in the preliminary round. Lienau later shook Busch’s hand and then was presented his championship hat and medal by his mother, Deb.
“My parents, my brother (Tyler) and my family have been so supportive throughout my whole life,” Lienau said. “It was special to get it done again.”
Lienau’s attempt at a second consecutive discus championship will take place Friday.
“It means so much to me,” Lienau said. “Shot put was my focus this summer, getting better at it. I knew I was going to have to hit more than 55 to win it this year (55-0.05 was his winning throw in 2021).”