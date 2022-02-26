JESUP – Senior Sierra Siems signed her National Letter of Intent on February 2nd in the Jesup gymnasium in front of friends and family to further her education and athletics at the University of Dubuque. Siems will run track for the Spartans.
Sierra is the daughter of Jeramy and Nicole Siems and Sierra has a brother named Dayton.
Siems says that she chose the University of Dubuque because of the family atmosphere on campus. “At Dubuque you are not treated as a number, everyone knows everyone and has some form of connection with them,” said Siems, “In my college search, I really wanted to attend a private university. UD filled all the boxes in what I was looking for in my future college.”
Siems will run for Dubuque’s Head Coach Chad Gunnelson. “On my visit, he made me feel welcomed and introduced me to some of the women’s team,” added Siems, “When talking with them, they had nothing but good stuff to say about Coach Gunnelson.”
Siems anticipates running in events that are very similar to what she currently runs at the high school level. “I am wanting to stay consistent in the events that I am comfortable competing in,” said Siems, “My plan is to continue in sprinting events such as running 100m and 200m in open races and relays – also continue long jump, but I am open to other events as well.”
Siems added that Dubuque was really the only school that stood out to her. “And the one that had the major I needed along with the clubs and organizations that I am passionate about,” continued Siems.”
Other activities Siems was in during her high school days, include track, cheerleading (football & competition), and gymnastics throughout elementary, middle, and high school.
Accolades Siems has earned throughout high school include Student Union Executive Committee (2021 & 2022), Head of Student Union “JHawk Way” committee (2021 & 2022), Jesup FCA Student Representative.
People/Coaches/Family/teammates Siems would like to recognize that have influenced her throughout the years:
“Mom and Dad have always been at sporting events to cheer me on and calm my nerves. Have driven me all over the Midwest for gymnastics competition and track meets. Have coached me through my injuries and helped me become the athlete I am today. Supported me in the decision to run college track and helped me find a school that would be a good fit for me.
Ben & Bethany Stevens and children – Got me plugged in with FCA and have helped me grow into the leader that I am on the track. Stressed to me the importance of believing in myself along with my team. Have attended meets and other events to cheer me on. Have pushed me to get involved in many things I could not have seen myself doing.
Lisa Loecher, Kassidy Sharp, and Aaron Schutte – My track coaches throughout high school. Have pushed me to try new things and have made me the track athlete that I currently am. I would have no shot at college athletics if it wasn’t for them and their coaching.
Minela Saric – The best athletic trainer. Was my main woman throughout all track season last year. With many strains and injuries, she aided in helping me get back to doing what I love.
Sarah Nolan – My Cheer Coach. Has shown me the importance of a good team atmosphere. Has shown me what a true caring coach looks like.
Matt and Dana Grimm – Have always stressed the importance of having a community that supports you and believes the same things you do. Have always pushed me to go after my dreams and to not stop until I reach them.” Sierrra Siems
When asked about her most favorite memory of her high school athletic career, Siems added that it was District track 2021. “At this meet, I really felt the support from my coaches, teammates, and family. Everyone was there cheering me on and helped put me in a mindset to go after what I wanted,” said Siems, “With their support, I ended up being in the top 5 long mumpers at the meet and got to compete in the ‘finals’ round of jumping. I may not have made it to state by they all were there to support me and cheer me on no matter the outcome.”
Sierra wanted to add, “Find your community and what you are passionate about in high school. These are the years that you truly find yourself and what you value. Don’t take the years for granted but also be excited about what the future holds for you. They are your dreams, go get them.”