The Independence Public Library has a reading program called 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten for children 0-5 years of age. It is self-paced, and all parents and guardians with children in the baby through preschool age range are welcome to register their children for the program. The goal is the same as the name of the program – to read 1000 books before starting kindergarten!
Whether you have signed up already or not, it is the perfect time to read for both 1000 books and the summer reading program, because you get credit for both! Both programs are open to newborns, toddlers, and preschoolers. Register if haven’t done so, and when you read to your child, count the number of books towards 1000 Books Before Kindergarten and count it for the summer reading program. This is one time you are encouraged to double dip!
Parents play the most powerful role in the lives of their children, acting as teachers, advocates, and coaches. They lay the foundation for literacy development and overall success in school. Research has shown that learning begins long before formal schooling, and lower-income children hear as many as 30 million fewer words than their affluent peers by the time they are 3-years old. Together, we can begin to beat that statistic. Read to your child and participate in the program…it provides motivation through a simple structure, needed materials, and rewards.
After registering for the program, progress can be logged via the Beanstack app or with a paper reading log. Find the Beanstack website at https://independenceia.beanstack.org or download the app on the App Store or Google Play. Remember, books read during story time, daycare, or at preschool all count towards reading time in addition to time you read with your child!
Lots of fun incentives will help motivate and excite readers (and parents) as they move through the program. Some of those are stickers, finger puppets, coloring books, books, and book bags. After completing the program, graduates will receive a certificate and attend a graduation ceremony. We already have our first patron to complete 1000 Books Before Kindergarten, finishing the program in less than 6 months! Congratulations to Kaison and his family for reading 1000 books before starting kindergarten!
Take part in the Summer Reading Program and 1000 Books Before Kindergarten this summer and move forward with a great habit of reading with your child. It’s wonderful for bonding time as well as laying a foundation for future success.
Thanks to Buchanan County Community Foundation for the grant that helped make 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten possible! To find out more about 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten, please visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334-2470, or stop in and talk to us!