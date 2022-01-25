INDEPENDENCE – The City of Independence will hold a Special Election on Tuesday, Feb. 8 to fill an At-Large seat on the City Council.
The deadline to request an Absentee Ballot by mail has passed, but Absentee Ballots may be cast in the Buchanan County Auditor’s Office at the Buchanan County Courthouse, 210 5th Ave. N.E., Independence, during regular office hours 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, through Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. For more information contact the Buchanan County Auditor’s Office at 319-334-4109.
Candidates on the ballot for the Independence City Council At-Large position include: Bonita Davis, Vicki Pilcher, Brian Prusator, Chad Roth, and Carl Scharff. Glenn Luloff has announced his intentions to run a ‘write-in’ campaign. Each candidate was asked to comment on why they are running, priorities, and what their qualifications for office are.
Bonita Davis
Reason for Running
In real estate they sometimes say “it is a sellers’ market” or “it is a buyers’ market”. With this years special election for the at large council position “IT IS THE REGISTERED VOTERS’ MARKET!” Our citizens for the first time have five candidates who span four generations to choose from. GET OUT AND VOTE! Each of us needs your support. VOTE for your relative, friend, neighbor, co-worker, or whoever you like but VOTE. We all are proud to call Independence home. We each have opinions and good ideas and want to see our city grow. It is only a two year term and it takes time to learn how things work and the importance of the position. It takes a lot of discussions and consideration to get those signatures on the nomination papers. I am in awe of the three new candidates. I am honored to have had support to allow me to win three elections and would love to be allowed two more years BUT we all need the citizens to take time to get out and VOTE. It will take one more vote then the other candidates to win this election so every ballot counts more than ever. It is the responsibility of the citizens to decide who the new council person will be. GET REGISTERED AND LET YOUR VOICE BE HEARD!
Priorities
1. It usually takes some controversy to get people to step forward in an election year and I’m thinking the speed cameras my be that issue. We have made positive progress and improvements with the street repair project, housing, business growth, and Hwy150 corridor. We now need to focus on First Street West from the city limits all the way to Wapsie River. We need to review and discuss the businesses, residential areas, the improvements of the school system, and yes, even the speed camera safety system.
2. Many people working together have developed a great trail program that someday will be throughout the whole city. We have a wonderful park system and yet there is nothing that is inclusive for children and adults with physical or intellectual disabilities. This is a topic that has been talked about but not given enough attention. If done correctly it can be costly but each amenity our community offers to anyone considering moving here or even staying is worth looking into. None of this will be able to be completed within this two-year vacancy but I would like to give it some attention and start some serious conversation.
Qualifications
The simple answer is “over 40 years of work and serving the people of Buchanan County and City of Independence.” I am a former business owner, have twelve years’ experience in city government, and continue to be an active volunteer. I have tried to set a good example in everything I do. I have tried to be honest and fair, listen to what people say, and take responsibility for the tough decisions I have made. I am not as transparent as people would like but have had experiences that made me a more guarded personality. I am proud of what has been accomplished working with many other individuals. I am thankful for the opportunities I have received. It will take the citizens to VOTE to give the new candidates equal opportunities.
Biographical information
My family continues to call Independence our home. My sons, Scott and Jon, have raised their families here which has been nice for me. I’m proud to say that both my sons and seven grandchildren are Mustang graduates. I have gotten to know many people since we moved here. I have been very lucky to have a blessed life. I have lots of memorizes, laughed a lot with family and friends, and have embarrassed myself more that a few times but wouldn’t change a thing. My hope with this unique event is that we have the highest voter turnout in the history of our city. I also hope that once the citizens do their duty by VOTING, they continue to stay interested and vocal about what happens for them and to them. Government needs to be a more important curriculum in our schools so future voters get involved.
Take advantage of this special opportunity and VOTE.
Vicki Pilcher
Reason for Running
I am running for City Council because I love Independence. I have since I moved here in 1975. I look at City Council as a way to serve my hometown and I have experience, knowledge and expertise that I believe could help me contribute in positive and meaningful ways.
Priorities
My two top priorities would be to provide more affordable housing opportunities and provide increasing support for small businesses and tourism.
Qualifications
My experience and qualifications cover a wide range. In 35 years with State of Iowa Department of Human Services, I held leadership roles for 33 years. I have experience and expertise in teaching, project management, budget management, quality improvement, many leadership skills and communication skills. I have served on the Library Board and Library Foundation Board.
I am a good listener (I used to teach it), I love to dig deep into questions and search for a well-informed, best answer. I ask questions and do research until I thoroughly understand any issue or question. I don’t say a lot, but when I do speak up, I make sure I know what I am talking about and if I say I will do something, I do it. I know that a good leader approaches it as a responsibility, and first, has to be a good team member.
Biographical Information
I moved here in 1975 to work at MHI where I was a Nurse Supervisor. I met my husband, Steve Pilcher, there and we were married for 33 years until he passed away in 2019. My daughter and son-in-law, Erin and Andy Reiff live in Delhi, so that’s close enough for me to see my two grandchildren on a very frequent basis. My (current) hobbies include painting, stained glass and jewelry making. I love the outdoors, fishing and hiking.
Brian Prusator
Reason for Running
I have always believed that an individual, once deciding to lay down roots in a community, has a civic duty to perform at some level to ensure the welfare of that community. I have chosen to run for City Council to do just that, perform my civic duty for my family and the citizens of Independence, Iowa.
Priorities
Personally, I believe that the safety of our community is of utmost importance. I intend to ensure that the individuals that stand to protect us on a daily basis are protected as well. This is achieved through a strong administrative foundation as well as the proper tools available to help them stay safe while keeping us and ours safe.
In addition to our community’s safety, I would have to place a priority on helping to ensure Independence continues to be a community where people can enjoy visiting for recreation and entertainment that help our local businesses thrive.
Qualifications
A large share of my life I have held positions in both my personal and professional career of support and leadership. These experiences have taught me to listen, evaluate, and act to best achieve the goals defined by a group for a favorable outcome. Most importantly once a decision has been reached it must continually be monitored for adjustment as factors change.
I believe passion is a strong quality and I am passionate about our City of Independence.
Biographical Information
Since moving to Independence in 1978 I have lived the majority of my life in the Independence Community. In that time, I have raised a wonderful family of which I am extremely proud of and thankful.
Chad Roth
Reason for Running
I’m running for the City Council seat based on three reasons. First, to serve our citizens. As a City Councilman, it is imperative that WE continue to grow as a community. All voices need to be heard and solutions be sought out by reason. Second, my family. Without continuing to help Independence be a great city, where will our children be in twenty years? Third, is the desire. Life is being able to help those around you. I have always helped my fellow neighbors and friends. It’s about time for me to amplify whom I can help.
Priorities
My top two priorities to accomplish are simple but effective. First, listen. I, nor anyone on the City Council can properly help our citizens without hearing them. The City Council needs to know of a problem or need from the citizens to move forward. Second, be a voice for the citizens of Independence. Upon receiving the At-Large position, I would then work for the citizens. I only ask that they put me to work.
Qualifications
I have voted, engaged with city council a time or two, worked with Building Code Inspector on projects, have owned a small business in California, been in Management positions for approximately eight years, helped raise money for Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and Make-A-Wish and went to college on my own dime. Numerous things in my life, including supportive family and friends, have made me the person I am today. Plus, my understanding was you only needed to be a current resident!
Biographical Information
As stated previously, my hands have been in donations. I’ve been working since I was sixteen. First job was seasonal help at Toys ‘R’ Us in Fresno, California. I have been a small contracting business owner, laboratory technician in almost every department, shoe store manager, grocery store manager, salesman for retail, custom cabinet maker, locksmith apprentice, bowling alley assistant manager and head mechanic, quality assurance for a large factory, and assistant manager at a local shop currently. I’ve been called a Jack-of-all-trades, just not a master. I own a classic car, play a wide variety of music from the 50’s to current. Involved with my oldest daughter’s accomplishments in gymnastics. Enjoy my youngest daughter’s sense of humor. Inspired by my wife’s ability to run her in home daycare and still provide a delicious homemade meal. Our friends live near and far, just as some of our family. I’m serious when I need to be and love a good joke. I have been told I sound a little like Frank Sinatra when I sing, and learned singing in church. I could tell more, but I should save space for the other candidates. In short, I’m human and have made mistakes. I’ve learned from those mistakes, and that all sums up why I wish to work for Independence on the City Council.
Carl Scharff
Reasons for Running
I would like the opportunity to continue serve the Independence citizens, to keep a close eye on the city budget and speak out against higher property taxes. To ensure accountability and responsibility for city spending. To continue to listen to the citizens, their issues and concerns Then voice them to all the other council members and the City Manager for consideration. To do so in a timely manner. I will call you back.
Priorities
1) Enhance Transparency/communication much better between the complete City Council and City Manager. To share more information and define it to the citizens. Eliminate the ambiguity we have now between City Government and the citizens. Restore the trust that City Government once had with the citizens. Make Transparency/communication a reality not just a desired imagine.
2) To encourage and endorse Independence City expansion and growth in both commercial and residential areas. However, do it in a responsible manner to all the citizens directly or indirectly involved. To keep in mind, the key word to life itself Moderation.
Qualifications
I have served two terms as an Independence City Council member. I served one term as Independence City Mayor. Also, within my term as Mayor I was also the City Manager for six months. I have been on many State, County, and City boards and committees. I have been in Management for over 30 years and was a Business owner for over six years.
Biographical Information
I have been a lifelong resident of Buchanan County and a resident of Independence for over 50 years. I am a Veteran and very active with the American Legion Post 30 here Independence. I am a committee member on the Buchanan County memorial site located at the Court House. I graduated from Jefferson High School here in Independence. I graduated with two bachelor degrees from Upper Iowa University in Fayette, Iowa. I did graduate studies at UNI in Cedar Falls, Iowa. I have taught Martial Arts classes for many years and was appointed a Grand Master in 2005.
Glenn Luloff
Reason for Running
My reason for running is to try and make Independence a better place now and for the future.
Priorities
The top two priorities that need to be addressed, one would be the mismanagement of the city and also work to make Independence stand out, be unique. Bring new and exciting businesses to this town.
Biographical Information
A little bit about myself, raised in Winthrop, graduated from East Buchanan and been a citizen of Independence for over twenty years. Politics has always interested me, so this should be exciting and interesting experience.