INDEPENDENCE – Tuesday, January 3, 2023: The Independence Mustangs started the second half of their season with a home tilt against non-conference foe Cascade (5-3). Ten 3-pointers by the Mustangs weren’t enough as the Mustangs fall to the Cougars 74-59.

A slow start put the Mustangs in a 23-11 hole after the first period, but the Mustangs fought back to pull within four at the half, 31-27.

