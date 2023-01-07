INDEPENDENCE – Tuesday, January 3, 2023: The Independence Mustangs started the second half of their season with a home tilt against non-conference foe Cascade (5-3). Ten 3-pointers by the Mustangs weren’t enough as the Mustangs fall to the Cougars 74-59.
A slow start put the Mustangs in a 23-11 hole after the first period, but the Mustangs fought back to pull within four at the half, 31-27.
“We are a lot better team than our record,” said Head Coach Chad Beatty, “Unfortunately started slow, was down 27-11 and closed the gap to 4 at the half with a 16 to 4 run in the 2nd quarter. Give our guys a ton of credit for being scrappy and competing.”
Independence had no answer for Cascade’s sophomore guard Jackson Lieurance, who had 30 points.
“Our two guys circled on their scouting report produced 30 (Lieurance) and 17 (McDermott),” added Coach Beatty, “When you allow that it’s tough to come out on top with a victory. Giving up 74 points on our home floor is just too many.”
Without an inside presence, the Mustangs relied heavily on the perimeter shot and drained ten 3-pointers, but they just couldn’t connect on the 2-pointers.
“We executed several of our offenses pretty well but got impatient at times allowing them to get run outs on untimely turnovers,” said Coach Beatty, “We shot it really well from the arc (10 for 23) but just 12 for 30 in 2-point field goal attempts. Only got to the free throw line 8 times going 5 for 8 from the stripe at 62.5%.”
The Cougars would pull away in the second half as they would outscore the Mustangs 43-32 in the second half.
Junior Tanner Michael had a nice night leading the Mustangs with 23 points and was 5 of 7 from 3-point range. Michael shot 50% from the field on 8-16 shooting.
LA PORTE CITY – Thursday, January 5, 2023: The Mustangs traveled to Union Community (5-5) on Thursday night for a makeup game that was postponed before the Christmas break due to bad weather.
Independence would lose a close game by the score of 68-65. The Mustangs led this game 19-17 after the first quarter and lengthened that lead 28-25 at halftime. Union would outscore the Mustangs 21-16 in the 3rd quarter to take a 46-44 lead going into the final period.
Junior Tanner Michael continues to shoot the ball well, scoring 22 points to lead the Mustangs. Michael was 4 for 6 from 3-point range. Sophomore Aiden Bernard with a nice game, adding 18 points and 8 rebounds.
The Mustangs move to 3-7 on the season and traveled to South Tama (1-7) on Friday night. Look for that game in next Wednesday’s Bulletin Journal. On Tuesday the boys will be back home hosting the Benton Bobcats (1-7).